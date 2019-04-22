ITTF OPEN: Nigerian Debutant, Ojomu, Sparkles in Budapest 

Ajoke Ojomu started her debut at the 2019 World Championships on a good note after recording a convincing 4-1 win over Luxembourg’s Sarah Meyer in the group opener in Budapest.

The 19-year-old was on the winning side in the explosive encounter and she was so excited about the feat.

“I could not believe I just recorded my first game at the World Championship because I was a bit confused when the match started. I could not understand how to return my opponent service as it was a bit odd playing against a player that used pimples in her forehand. But after losing the first game, my coach told me how to demystify her which I followed and this really gave me the confidence to complete the win. This is a major boost to me personally and I dedicate this win to my mother, who has been very supportive and all those who have always been there for me when I was not making the senior team,” the Nigeria national champion said.

“I know I still have a lot to offer and this win has indeed inspired me to aim high in this tournament. I have also realized that winning points with service is very vital for every player and we were not used to this in Nigeria and I am praying and hoping that I improve my ranking with this competition. The support from my teammates has been awesome because their experience in the game was also helpful to me,” she added.

The battle for places in the main draw for African players will be determined today when the final group matches are played while Africa’s trio of Aruna Quadri of Nigeria and Egypt’s Omar Assar and Dina Meshref are awaiting their continental counterparts to join them in the elite stage of the championship which will commence on Tuesday April 23.