Heritage Sends-off CCO

Heritage Bank Plc, in celebration of its retiring General Manager and Chief Compliance Officer, Mr. Adewumi Adeniyi, recently held a send-off party.

Management and colleagues of Adeniyi praised him for his exceptional contribution to the growth of the sector after an unbroken stint of 37 years of working in the banking industry.

Speaking at the send forth party at the corporate headquarters of the bank, Executive Director South-west, Heritage Bank, Mr. Jude Monye, described the celebrant as, “an embodiment of everything called Heritage Bank,” as well as being a consummate banker of note.

“He cares for his colleagues, both senior and junior members of staff of the bank and he is also full of compassion,” Monye said.

The newly appointed Chief Compliance Officer for Heritage Bank, Mrs. Oluwatomi Ojo, in her remarks on the occasion, described Wumi in glowing terms.

“Our relationship was very cordial. He is someone who has extensive banking experience in various areas. He is also someone that is extremely matured, calm, thinks rationally and very strategic.

“People that worked with him also received the fatherly touch but he is also a firm professional who is not afraid to take the unpopular decision when circumstances call for it. He is a well-rounded leader and very compassionate to his colleagues both at personal and official levels.”

In his remarks, Mr. Adeniyi appreciated the board and management of the bank for the honour and also thanked God for such a memorable day.

While assuring his now former colleagues that he is just a phone call away, Mr. Adeniyi encouraged them to carry on professionally and to occupy the space that God has given them.