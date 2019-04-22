Amosun Charges New Olowo on Rapid Development of Domain

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

The outgoing Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has charged the newly installed Olowo of Owo, Oba Adesegun Rufai Alao, to tap his influence to facilitate rapid development of his domain.

Amosun made this known at the official installation and presentation of the staff of office and instrument of appointment to the monarch, who hails from the Alao Bankole Ruling House, at Methodist Primary School, Owo in Yewa South Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.

The outgoing governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, congratulated the new Olowo, having scaled through all hurdles, noting that the monarch’s appointment followed due process as stipulated in the Chiefs Law of the state and charged him to be an instrument of socio- economic development and growth of the community.

“Kabiyesi, by your appointment, you have become a member of Yewa Traditional Council, so you are therefore expected to perform the role of a father, not just to the people of Owo town, but by extension, the entire Yewaland and indeed the state in order to justify the mandate and trust reposed in you by the good people of Yewaland and the state government,” Amosun stated.

However, the governor also enjoined members of the community to accord respect, support and cooperation for the new Olowo Kabiyesi to enable him take the Owo community to an enviable height.

Besides, he noted that for Owo to wear the status of a peaceful and noble town, “all hands must be on deck to pave way for speedy development in all sectors.” In his acceptance speech, Oba Alao appreciated the efforts of the state government and that of all the people of the community for the opportunity given him to serve, and stated that his appointment is a call to duty, and pledging to dedicate the rest of his life serving the community.

He, therefore, implored all the people of the community, both home and abroad, to guard their loins for the task ahead, stating that with their collective efforts, the town would witness rapid development soon.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Ifekowajo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Adejumo Adelani, who spoke on behalf of his LCDA and Yewa South Local Government Area, commended the state government for creating additional 37 LCDAs, and said the creation have brought government closer to the grassroots.

He advised the entire members of the community to join hands with the new monarch for a rewarding and peaceful era in the area.