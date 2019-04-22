AFCON U-17 2019: Golden Eaglets to Meet Guinea in S’finals

By Femi Solaja

After the conclusion of group round of matches at the ongoing AFCON U-17 tournament in Tanzanian, Guinea emerged the Group B runners-up and have book a place to face Nigeria in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Guineans beat Morocco 1-0 their last match yesterday at the Chamazi Stadium in Mbagala and will meet Group A winners, Nigeria in the first semi final at the National Stadium in Dar Es Salam with kickoff at 4pm local time.

Guinea thus picked Africa’s fourth ticket for the World Cup holding in Brazil later this year. Substitute player, Momo Fanye Toure scored the vital goal that earned Guinea the victory.

In the other Group B match, Cameroon, already qualified played a goalless draw with Senegal.

Cameroon will face Angola in the other semi-final match that will come immediately after the Nigeria-Guinea clash.

The semifinals and final stage of the competition will be strictly on knockout basis. In accordance to the Article 73 of the Regulations for the competition, no extra time will be played in the event of draw as the game proceeds to penalty shootout.

While Nigeria is yet to lose any match after two wins and a draw in the last match against Angola on Saturday, their opponent, Guinea started their campaign on a losing note after 0-2 loss to Cameroon in the opening match last week Monday.

On record, Nigeria has scored most goals with seven but five against with two goals difference as against Guinea with three goals and three against.