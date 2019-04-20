Secondus: We’re Under Siege, Urges Nigerians to Move Closer to God

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that the country was under siege from all corners, adding that the period of Easter provided good opportunity for Nigerians to pray more to God to alleviate their sufferings.

Secondus, in an Easter message, said Nigerians should not allow the prevailing hardship in the country and the unjust outcome of 2019 election affect their spirit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co-existence.

The PDP chairman in a statement Friday by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, urged Nigerians to use this period of Easter to intensify their prayers and be assured that the resurrected Christ is for justice.

He stated: “The country is clearly under siege from all corners and the period of Easter provides good opportunity for Nigerians to pray more to God to send succor to alleviate their sufferings.

“The Lenten period that just ended offered incalculable lessons in love, humility and forgiveness which should guide our way of living irrespective of religion, ethnic and political differences and help in ushering in a new and adorable era where bitterness and hatred are absent.

“We must allow the spirit of this season embedded in love, charity and forgiveness to control our thoughts and actions as we seek God’s face for our country.

“Nigerian Christians must allow the solemnness of the last 40 days of fasting and prayers to influence their thoughts and actions in relating with one another.”

Secondus also urged Nigerians to use this year’s Easter festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development.

He noted that despite the impunity, the debasing of critical institutions like the Judiciary and the legislature by the APC administration and the brazen show of power by the political leaders, Children of the resurrected Christ know that God is on the throne and would show who he is at his own time.

The PDP leader admonished Nigerians to use this period to think deeply at the state of the nation with a view to finding a lasting solution to the country’s challenges.