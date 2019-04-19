APC Won’t Sanction Oni over Litigation against Fayemi, Party Reassures

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to former Governor Segun Oni to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court and embrace the olive branch extended to him by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The party, through its State Chairman, Paul Omotoso, said the duo of Fayemi and Oni, are eminent members of the party and Ekiti citizens, who should be united to make Ekiti develop in all facets.

APC said it perceived the judgment as no victor, no vanquished, just like Governor Fayemi felt about it, saying the party must be focused to be able to deliver on its promises to Ekiti populace.

The apex court on Wednesday dismissed the eligibility suit filed by Oni against Fayemi, where he prayed the court to nullify the governor’s participation in the Ekiti APC governorship primary.

Oni, in the suit said he won the May 26, 2018 primary since Fayemi was not qualified on the basis of his alleged refusal to resign 30 days before primary as stipulated by the party’s constitution.

In a statement by the party in Ado Ekiti yesterday, Omotoso saluted the resilience and dogged determination of some members of the party to think of legitimate way of challenging a primary, rather than resorting to self-defence.

Omotoso added that court remains the best democratic channel to challenge the outcome of any election, saying the party won’t victimise Oni and his supporters over the action they took.

He said: “The judgment by the highest court in the land affirming and authenticating the victory of Fayemi at the primary was a welcome development.

“At this point, I want to remind all members of APC in Ekiti State that this victory belongs to us all. We should now put this behind us and join hands with the administration of Fayemi to move the state forward.

“Rather than divide us, the supreme court’s judgment should further make us stronger as one family of APC.

“Governor Fayemi is already forming an all- inclusive administration and will continue to seek advice from all the leaders of the party as well as consult them on matters that are aimed at moving the state forward.

“Let us all rise above personal sentiment and work as a team to make APC stronger and a party to emulate in Ekiti State”, he said.