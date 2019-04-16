African Union Endorses Buhari Unity Band, Sues for Peace

The African Union has endorsed the Buhari Unity Band, a not-for-profit initiative that articulates President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to peace and unity in fighting corruption and bringing all aggrieved ethnic, religious and political groups together for national progress.

In a letter presented to the Convener, Abayomi Oyekoya, in Abuja, the Nigerian Representative of the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC), Hon. Tunji John Asaolu, said that the African Union found the BUB initiative apt in promoting sustainable development, peace and unity in Nigeria “towards the attainment of the AU Agenda 2063.”

It further read, :“We endorse the Buhari Unity Band and also approve your request to organise the AU Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Award in collaboration with AU-ECOSOCC. By this endorsement, we encourage and invite well-meaning Nigerians, government agencies, corporate bodies, African music and entertainment industries to support the Buhari Unity Band (BUB) in all its activities.”

In a statement sent to THISDAY by the Director of Communication and Media (BUB) Dr. Kunle Hamilton, President Buhari was quoted as saying this, at the official launching of the Buhari Unity Band at the Presidential Villa, Abuja just before his re-election, “I call on all Nigerians to subscribe to this unity initiative. Those that wear the band will be called Nigeria’s unity ambassadors.”

Responding to BUB endorsement by the African Union, Oyekoya said, “On behalf of the Board of BUB, I thank the AU-ECOSOCC and the AU Representative in Nigeria for this recognition and honour. No matter what naysayers and looters of Nigeria say or do, we have no other country to run to. Therefore, we will continue to articulate the passion and commitment of President Buhari who in his own words insist that Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable.”