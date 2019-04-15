NPFL: Rangers Stun Sunshine in Akure to Lead Group A

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Enugu Rangers defeated Sunshine Stars 2-1 in a Match-day 15 clash at the Akure Township Stadium yesterday to move to the summit of Group A of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

That victory extended the unbeaten run of the Flying Antelopes to nine matches. It was Rangers’ Ivorian import who started the victory dance for the title-chasing team from the Coal City in the 29th minute. Anthony Omaka sealed maximum points for Rangers few minutes to end of the game.

Elsewhere, former champions Enyimba also defeated Kwara United 2-0 in Aba to moved to second spot. Stanley Dimgba scored both goals in the 2nd and 73rd minutes respectively.

MFM FC was held to a goalless draw at their Soccer Temple in Agege yesterday by visiting Lobi Stars while Niger Tornadoes defeated Wikki Tourists 2-0 to ease off the pressure on the players and coaching crew.

In Karsina, a controversial first half penalty set the tone at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium as Katsina United defeated Rivers United 2-1.

Centre referee, Chibuzo Udeh stunned even the home fans when he pointed to the spot on 18 minutes as the mystified Rivers United players surrounded the official, ostensibly requesting to know why he (the referee) had pointed to the spot.

“I still don’t understand why the referee awarded that penalty,” the Rivers United technical manager, Stanley Eguma said at the post match.

“No Katsina United player appealed for it, I didn’t see any infringement but the referee awarded it (the penalty).

Tasiu Lawal scored the penalty for Katsina United in the 18th minute, while Usman Barau doubled the advantage in the 51st minute.

Cletus Emotan consolatory goal in the 68th minute was not enough for United to share in the spoil.

In Group B, Akwa United reclaimed top position following a 3-0 defeat of Kano Pillars in Uyo. Ndifreke Effiong, Emmanuel Charles and Kodjovi Dadzie scored the goals for the Promise Keepers.

FC IfeanyiUbah maintained their title push with a comfortable 2-0 home win against Go Round in Nnewi. Uche Ihuarulam got the two goals for the Anambra Warriors.

Heartland also continued their climb to decent spot of Group B with the 3-1 defeat of Nasarawa United in Okigwe.

Nnamdi Egbujor, Chukwudi Nwaodu, Joshua Akhabue were on target for Heartland in the game, while Sanusi Ibrahim netted Nasarawa United’s consolation goal.

There were also wins for Abia Warriors and El-Kanemi Warriors who defeated Yobe Desert Stars and Plateau United respectively.

Abia Warriors also secured a 1-0 win against Yobe Desert Stars courtesy of Ibrahim Olawoyin 81st minute strike.

MATCH-DAY 15

Enyimba 2-0 Kwara

Katsina 2-1 Rivers Utd

Tornadoes 2-0 Wikki

Sunshine 1-2 Rangers

A’Warriors 1-0 Yobe Stars

Akwa Utd 3-0 Pillars

El-Kanemi 1-0 Plateau Utd

Gombe Utd 1-0 Delta Stars

Heartland 3-1 Nasarawa

Ifeanyiubah 2-0 Go-Round