Install Ikeja Monarch Before Exit, Kingmakers Tell Ambode

Kayode Fasua

The Body of Kingmakers in Ikeja, Lagos has pleaded with Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode to install a monarch in the community before he leaves office, saying Ikeja has been without a traditional ruler for upwards of five years.

The kingmakers spoke to THISDAY through their secretary, Chief Olufemi Titi-Thomas yesterday, lamenting that they had chosen Prince Samsondeen Adeleye as an oba-elect since December 2014, but the state government was yet to give its approval.

“When the last Olu of Ikeja, Oba Rauf Matemi, Amore 1, joined his ancestors in October 2014, the kingmakers in December that year, under the leadership of former Lagos Deputy Governor, the late Chief Rafiu Jafojo, met, performed all traditional rites and screened the Princes, which led to the emergence of Prince Samsondeen Adeleye.

“We, the kingmakers, sent his name to Ikeja Local Government for onward transfer to the Lagos State Government for approval. But ever since, we have been waiting.

“We know what Ikeja, which is the capital of Lagos State, has lost because we do not have a traditional ruler to represent us at where certain decisions are being taken.

“Besides, the community needs a monarch to be our face, inspire progress among indigenes, and perform the needed traditional rites for the peace and progress of Ikeja.

“We really appreciate Ambode’s performance and contributions to Ikeja and the entire Lagos State in the last four years, but we plead with His Excellency to crown everything by correcting the aberration of having an Oba-in-waiting for five years, during which the community has missed so many opportunities,” Titi-Thomas said.

He added that the kingmakers commended the peaceful conduct of the last general elections in Lagos State, especially the governorship election won by Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Mr. Femi Hamzat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The kingmakers and the entire Ikeja traditional institution, he said, joined other Lagos residents to wish all the victorious candidates a successful tenure of office.