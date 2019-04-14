African Tour: Torgah Surges to FCT Classic Victory

From Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Vincent Torgah over the weekend maintained his commanding domination of the African Tour following a seven-stroke victory at the FCT Classic.

Torgah played a final round of one over par 73 to win at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The Ghanaian left no one in doubt with his overall 10 under par 278 tally that left Gift Willy in second place seven shots off the pace.

Torgha has been a massive influence on the African Tour this season after winning all three tournaments on the roster since the season

He has already secured victories at Eko Challenge Cup in Lakowe Lakes, Lagos and the Memorare over Arsenal Golf Club, Owerri, Imo State.

Willy finished the tournament at three under par 285, three strokes over Mohammed Liman and Sunday Olapade, who tied for third at even par 288.

Olapade, who has been searching for a victory on the tour since he won the Tour Championship in Abuja in December last year, shared the spotlight with Liman, as the only players to finish their rounds under par.

Ageless Emos Korblah, who headed into the final round with a share of the third, ended in fifth after carding one over par 291 for the tournament.

The next tournament on the African Tour is the Port Harcourt Classic and it is billed for Port Harcourt Golf Club from May 15-18.

