Mina’s Dollz Talk Show Celebrates One Year

Mina’s Dollz Show is a Talk show on women empowerment and, according to the producer, Christina Bartlet, it seeks to inform and educate its viewers on a range of issues concerning women, such as health, relationship, lifestyle and more. The show has been on for a year and aired on Ben TV. It’s an hour programme which is designed not just to educate but also to entertain the audience. For every edition, an artiste will perform at the end of the show to close it, dropping a dose of entertainment.

Mina’s Dollz Producer, Christina Bartlet is an Entrepreneur, Film Maker and Producer whose passion for telling good stories via films or documentary has placed her in excellent and admirable heights among her peers.

Speaking to her on the one-year anniversary she has this to say, “We’ve worked hard this past year to bring you a talk show which empowers, inspires, educate and advices our viewers. We share inspiring stories and debate key topics with guests from across all industries. It has now been a year since the airing of our first episode back in April 6th 2018 and we’d like to thank everyone. “

The Show features informed guest who offers Insight and Evaluation of various issues to provide useful information to viewers. Going into a second chapter, the production team plans to get bigger and better with even more exciting content and interaction with their audience in a continued aim to empower women across the world to achieve their dreams.