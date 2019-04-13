Ekweremadu: Nigeria’s Challenges Have no Party, Tribe or Religion

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, says the 9th National Assembly would rise above political, religious, and ethnic divides to address the myriads of challenges facing the Nigerian people.

Ekweremadu spoke during the dinner to mark the end of the orientation programme organised for the members-elect of the incoming National Assembly in Abuja.

The lawmaker, who described the National Assembly as a microcosm of Nigeria, observed that bringing together the Members-elect from across the country had not only helped them to garner basic legislative knowledge, but also to familiarise with one another and better appreciate the peculiar challenges faced by various parts of the country.

“After elections comes the onerous business of governance and I am greatly encouraged by the enthusiasm and determination of Distinguished Senator and Honourable Members-elect to rise above narrow politics.

“It gladdens the heart that Members-elect are aware that once sworn-in as Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic, we are bound by our oath of office and House Rules to always act in the overall interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being, and prosperity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are bound by these instruments to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We may all have come in different vehicles as represented by our various political parties, but poverty and hunger faced by the masses of Nigeria have no political party. We may profess different religions, but the insecurity taking high tolls on our people has no religion.

“Therefore, it is imperative and we are indeed inclined to work as a team for the peace, justice, equity, and national prosperity, irrespective of political leanings and diversities.

“Ours is a call to service, a call to deliver democracy dividends, a call to meet the expectations of our people, and a call to ensure that the government of Nigeria works for the people of Nigeria and I have no doubt whatsoever that we will deliver on our mandates”, Ekweremadu stated.