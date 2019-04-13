Bovi, Babajide Sanwoolu, Maje Ayida, Others Speak at 2019 HR Expo 

HR Expo Africa is a broad-based Human Resource platform that attracts a wide spectrum of HR practitioners and other professionals from the private, public and third sectors across the world to Its’ vibrant and exciting hub of ideas yearly. It shapes the conversation on human capital development and organisational performance with special focus on new trends and dynamics, the overall objective is to bring to fore the best ideas with the greatest transformative potential to engender sustained productivity.

The importance of HR can’t be overlooked at different sectors of the society hence the importance to talk about it giving it exposure on what it is about and how it can help mold the affairs of a company properly.

Speaking, organiser, Mrs Erefa Coker said, ‘ Our goal is to bring global perspectives, global speakers because ideally an HR conference is very expensive. So we thought why not bring it to Lagos and have own fantastic speakers alongside. We teach HR Managers on how to manage people so when they go back they would have new thoughts, new minds on how to manage their people.” ‘

HR Expo believes learning is continual and people need to learn how to manage people well.

This year the theme is The Art of Employees Engagement and they had 40 sessions with a corresponding amount of speakers. And there were so much each participants took out of the summit.