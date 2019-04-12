Cleric Charges Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat on Good Governance

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Missioner, Rt. Rev. Humphery Olumakaiye, has urged the duo of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat to be committed to serving the people diligently.

He said this during a thanksgiving service of the governor elect and family, held recently in Lagos.

Olumakaiye during his sermon extracted from Joshua 1:3-9, stressed that Sanwo-Olu must endeavour to fulfill his promises to the people.

He said: “Thanksgiving is a natural activity. Sanwo-Olu should fulfill his promises to the people. If you serve this people diligently with your heart they will in return serve you. One tree does not make a forest, so carry Lagosians along in all your programmes, and respect every person under your leadership.

“To be successful in life, one must do the right thing, moment by moment and day by day. Never leave God$ you serve nor abandon Him.”

Speaking further, he said, “Sanwo-Olu is a man of humility, he is never full of himself. Pride change angels in to devil and humility changes devils to angel. He should be careful to obey the word of God, and not let the word of God depart from his mouth.”

He appealed to the duo to end the suffering in Lagos and most importantly proffer solutions about the traffic situation, as well as to develop the state to a more business friendly environment.

Sanwo-Olu who led the congregation in a two-minutes praises song, expressed appreciation to God, just as he lauded the congregation for their support during his campaign.

Pledging to take Lagos to the next level he said: “I want to thank God who has made today a reality; I give God all the glory and adoration. I want to thank our Bishop for being a father to us. I also want to thank my deputy and his lovely wife for creating time to come and rejoice with us.

“What I want to say is that God is real and let us continue to thank God even when it appears that God is not answering our prayers. He knows the right time.”

Speaking further, the governor-elect said, “The two million Lagosians are expecting a lot from us and we will put in our best and try to take our Lagos to an amazing point.”