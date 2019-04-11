Deal Ruthlessly with Bandits, Buhari Orders Security Chiefs

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja ordered the service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to deal ruthlessly with armed bandits terrorising various parts of the country.

Bandits have laid siege to various parts of the country particularly Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and Kaduna States in North-western Nigeria, wrecking havocs and sending many Nigerians to their early graves.

However, Buhari who returned to Nigeria on Tuesday night from trips to Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE), convoked a security council meeting in the Presidential Villa over the worsening security crisis bedeviling various parts of the country and instructed service chiefs to be ruthless in dealing with the bandits.

Details later…