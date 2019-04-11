Coaches Arrive for FCV Gladiators Camp

A foremost coach from the English Premier League will be leading some group of tacticians to the maiden FCV Gladiators Camp scheduled to hold between April 14 and 19 in Lagos.

Also, the Olympic Value Education Programme (OVEP) will also be part of the exercise to take place at the University of Lagos Sports Complex.

The Abuja leg of the camp will take place at Aduvie International School on April 21 through April 26.

The camp, brainchild of Dynaspro Promotion with Advanta Interactive in collaboration with United Kingdom (UK)-based FCV Academy, will hold in Lagos and Abuja with special focus on football and education.

The coaches are expected to arrive this week for the one-day training for 40 coaches from the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) as part of the efforts to update the knowledge of the coaches.

For the Director of FCV Academy, Martin Harris, special emphasis would be laid on encouraging the participants to combine sports with education.

“At FCV Academy, we value our pupils not only as athletes, but also as students, combining both sporting and academic excellence to enhance our younger generation, giving them a platform to achieve both on and off the football pitch.

“The unique aspect of the FCV Gladiator Soccer Camps are these core values will be directly transferred into the programme, ensuring that all participants not only focus on improving their athletics and football performance, but also stimulate and improve their mind,” Harris noted.

Several numbers of participants have signed up for the five-day camp and it is expected to expose them to the new techniques of football.

“Participants attending the FCV Gladiator Soccer Camps will enhance their individual skills both from a technical and tactical aspect; it will build their teamwork and character, but most importantly will be fun.

“Our highly qualified and experienced coaches, supported by additional European coaches will work with the participants to help improve their performance and understanding of the requirements of the modern game.”

Harris added that besides honing their football skills, “the camp will also provide educational seminars in areas such as the Nigerian Olympic Value Programme, health and exercise, leadership, financial literacy, social skills and general etiquette.”

In conclusion, each participant is to receive an assessment and report, providing feedback to support their continued development.