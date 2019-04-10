Supreme Court Strikes out Balogun Fulani’s Appeal against Dissolution of Kwara APC Exco

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck out the appeal filed by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State led by Balogun Fulani.

A five man panel of justices of the apex court presided over by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, struck out the appeal on the grounds that it was incompetent, having not filed within the stipulated time allowed by law.

Hon. Balogun Fulani and other members of the dissolved State Executive of the Kwara State APC, had approached the apex court to challenge the powers of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to arbitrarily dissolve the state executive committee of the party when their four year tenure had not expired.

Oshiomhole after dissolving the Fulani led executive last year, inaugurated a Caretaker Committee, headed by Bashir Bolarinwa.

Fulani in the appeal filed on behalf of other state executive members of the party, is asking the Supreme Court to restrain Oshiomhole from further recognising and dealing with Bolarinwa group as the officers of the party in the state.

However, in a unanimous ruling, the five man panel held that the appeal was a pre-election matter and subsequently dismissed the appeal for being incompetent.

Details later…