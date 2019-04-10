Chukwueze Targets U-20 World Cup Trophy with Flying Eagles

Nigeria’s rising star, Samuel Chukwueze has opened up on his invitation to the National U-20 camp ahead of June FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, insisting he wants to play and help the country lift the trophy for the first time.

Having played for both the Super Eagles and the Dream Team VII already, the Villarreal player who his available for the U-20 hopes his club would release him to join up with the squad ahead of the Mundial.

Speaking to AOIFootball.com ahead of his team’s Europa League quarterfinal clash against Valencia tomorrow, the 19-year-old noted that for now he can’t say much but hopes to have a clearer picture when the season ends in May.

“For now there is no date on my arrival to the team’s camp because you know the season is still ongoing and the club won’t release me.

“I’m always happy to play for the country at any level whenever I’m called upon and hopefully when the season ends in May I can have a clearer picture of how things will unfold but for now I can’t give an actual date of my arrival,” Chukwueze stated.

However, AOIFootball.com gathered that the Spanish club hopes to block the youngsters participation at the tournament as they fear he could suffer burn out ahead of the new season.

The 19-year-old is also an integral part of the Dream Team VII squad and could also feature in November’s AFCON U-23 Championship in Egypt should Nigeria go past Sudan in the final round of qualifiers.

The Flying Eagles have been drawn in Group D of the tournament alongside USA, Ukraine and Qatar and would begin their campaign against the 2022 World Cup host on May 24.