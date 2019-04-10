Abducted Lagos Fire Service Director, Six Others Rescued

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Three days after they were abducted at the Ketu-Ereyun area of Ikorodu, the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, and six others have been rescued.

According to the state Police Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, they were rescued at about 11.45pm on Tuesday.

He said: “The victims have since reunited with their families. The command’s tactical teams are still in the creeks and forests combating the hoodlums.

“A water-tight security measure is emplaced across the state to forestall future occurrence. The command deeply appreciates the support of Lagos State Government and the good people of Lagos State who stood by us and also provided useful information that facilitated the prompt rescue of the victims.

“Together we will continue to make Lagos state one of the safest states in Nigeria.”

