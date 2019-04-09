Senate Confirms Paul Tarfa, 10 Others as Chair, Board Members of NEDC

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of former military governor of Oyo state, Major-General Paul Tarfa (rtd) as Chairman of the North-East Development Commission, NEDC.

Also confirmed are 10 other nominees as members of the governing board of the Commission.

Their confirmation is sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senator Abdulaziz Nyako-led committee on Special Duties that screened the nominees by the Committee of the Whole.

The confirmed NEDC board members include Mohammed Alkali, MD/CEO; Musa Yashi, ED, Humanitarian Services; Muhammed Jawa, ED, Admin and Finance; Omar Mohammed, ED Operation; and Mr Obasuke Mcdonald (South South).

Others are Asmau Mohammed (North West), Hon David Kente (North East), Hon. Benjamin Adanyi (North Central), Hon Olawale Oshun ( South West) and Dr T. Ekechi (South East).

