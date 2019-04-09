113 Students Bag First Class in Usman Dan Fodio

By Onuminya Innocent, Sokoto

One hundred and thirteen (113 ) students graduated with first class degree at Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

The vice chancellor of the university Prof Abdullahi Abdu Zuru stated this at a press briefing with journalists at the university senate chamber in Sokoto as part of activities lined up for the 35th, 36th and 37th combined convocations.

He added that a total of 12,282 graduands who had been found worthy in character and learning would receive degree and diploma certificates.

Zuru further explained that out of this number, 135 will receive Doctor of Philosophy (PHD), 770 students would receive Master Degree, 96 students will receive Post Graduate Diploma certificate , while 10,994 will

receive first Degree and 287 students will be awarded with Diploma certificate.

The vice chancellor disclosed that out of the total graduands 113 will be awarded first class 2,376 second class upper Division, 6,603 second class lower division, 1,556 Third class and 347 will be awarded unclassified degree.

He said three eminent Nigerians who distinguished themselves in their various endeavours and had contributed immensely to the development of education in Nigeria will be conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree. They are His Royal Highness Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar, Emir of Gwandu with Doctor of Law; Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Doctor of Science, and Sheik Muhammad Mujtaba Isah Talata Marafa, Doctor of letters.

Zuru explained that the combined convocations was unique as some renowned medical consultants with the university teaching hospital rendered free medical outreach to people within and outside the state in the school clinic, made referral when necessary which he described as first of its kind.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his contributiona to the development of the university.