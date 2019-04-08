NPFL: MFM FC Shocked in Ilorin, Insurance Holds Enyimba in Aba

Match-day 14 of the NPFL produced some stunning results in the Group A of the ongoing season yesterday as high-flying MFM FC was handed a 1-0 defeat in Ilorin yesterday by Kwara United.

Shamsudeen Hashim fired the winner in the 54th minute to give the hosts the maximum points.

Despite the defeat, the Olukoya Boys remain on top of the Group A log on 23 points from 14 matches.

Elsewhere in Aba, Bendel Insurace battled the People’s Elephant to a goalless draw in Aba.

Former champions Rangers International step up to the second position on the log following a 1-0 win against Katsina United at the Cathedral in Enugu. Seka Pascal sealed the victory with his decisive goal on 13 minutes. The Flying Antelopes now have 21 points from 10 games.

Wikki Tourists jumped four places from eighth to fourth spot on the log following a hard fought 2-1 home win against Remo Stars at the Pantami Stadium.

Isa Gata put the hosts ahead three minutes before the break, while Victor Chidume levelled scores for Remo Stars two minutes after the hour mark. Abdullahi Musa however scored the winning goal a minute before regulation time.

In Port-harcourt, Wasiu Jimoh’s brilliant free kick proved decisive as Rivers United overpowered Niger Tornadoes.

The forward rifled home with fearsome force after Cletus Emotan nonchalantly rolled an indirect free kick onto his path from 25 yards on the half hour in the well-fought contest decided at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

United are now up to fifth on the NPFL standings with 19 points, just two off the playoff places having played less than one game more than the sides in the third and fourth positions on the log, Enyimba International and Wikki Tourists respectively.

Akwa United returned to first position in Group B after a comfortable 2-0 win against Gombe United at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo.

Cyril Olisema scored the opener from the spot in the 74th minute, while Wisdom Fernando make the points save by grabbing the second deep into stoppage time.

Kano Pillars defeated El-Kanemi Warriors 2-1 at the Sani Abacha Stadium courtesy of two fine strikes from Gambo Muhammed and David Ibuka.

Former Pillars winger Bello Kofarmata scored the away side only goal of the game.

Plateau United and Heartland battled to a 0-0 draw in Jos, while Delta Force also held their hosts Yobe Desert Stars to a barren draw in Damaturu.

Adeshina Thomas netted the winner in Nasarawa United’s 1-0 win against FC IfeanyiUbah in Lafia

MATCH-DAY14

Wikki 2-1 Remo Stars

Rivers 1-0 Tornadoes

Rangers 1-0 Katsina

Kwara 1-0 MFM

Enyimba 0-0 Insurance

Yobe 0-0 Delta

Go-Round 1-0 Abia

Nasarawa 1-0 FCIU

Plateau 0-0 Heartland

Pillars 2-1 El-Kanemi

Akwa 2-0 Gombe