IBEDC Explains Why Power Can’t Be Restored to Ilesha

Peter Uzoho

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has stated that due to the extensive damage done to the company’s distribution network infrastructure at the Oke-Omiru injection sub-station and the accompanying district facilities by suspected hoodlums, power cannot be restored to Ilesha for now.

Last month, some irate youth said to be customers of the company in Ilesha community, Osun State, were reported to have damaged the disco’s distribution infrastructure at the aforementioned sub-station during a protest against failure of the IBEDC to provide electricity in the community, coupled with the ‘crazy bill’ served on them.

However, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of IBEDC, Mr. John Donnachie, while speaking in Lagos at the weekend, said about N240 million would be required to revamp the infrastructure to restore power to the community.

Donnachie, however, said the company has restored power supply to the neighbouring towns whose infrastructure were not affected.

“IBEDC as a business is currently operating at a great loss; moreover, the Ilesha community is indebted to the company at a huge sum of N3.7 billion. In consideration of the extensive damage done to IBEDC distribution network infrastructure, specifically the Oke-Omiru injection substation and the accompanying district facilities, an approximate sum of N240 million will be required to revamp and rehabilitate the infrastructure,” he said.

Donnachie said further: “When a group of hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons like guns, machetes and other sharp objects from Bolorunduro and Olomilagbala communities under Isare Service center, swooped on our office infrastructures, they shot sporadically into the air to create panic and chaos while their operation lasted.

“They forcefully gained entrance into the cash office, carted away money from our cash collections and took away mobile phones of some of our staff. The same group attacked our office at Oke -Omiru. The staff around scampered for safety, then the Business Hub Manager who tried to intervene was slapped severally before he was rescued to his office by a youth leader.

“The hoodlums further proceeded to our Isokun Service unit and wounded some of our staff whilst some properties in the various offices were destroyed and monies carted away.”

He noted that the company could not comprehend the cogent reasons behind the spate of orchestrated attacks, robberies and assaults on its staff and infrastructure.

The IBEDC boss maintained that as a responsible corporate citizen, the disco’s senior officers with some officers from the Police, the DSS and NSCDC paid a visit to the palace of Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, the Owa-Obokun of Ijesha land to intimate him of these incidents.

He added: “Sequel to the assessment tour, the company had written to the Governor of Osun on its findings, while requesting the government and the indigenes of Ilesha to financially facilitate the needed repairs and replacement needed for the restoration of electricity supply to Ilesha.