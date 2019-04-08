Borno to Receive 2,000 Medical Equipment from India

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Over 2,000 medical equipment would be arriving in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, next week from India.

A statement by the spokesman of the state Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, Alhaji Isa Gusau, said: “A total of 2050 light weight medical equipment, among them sets of tools for Laparoscopy surgeries, are expected to arrive in Maiduguri next week.”

He said this followed Shettima’s trip to India, where he led negotiations with Indian manufacturers, and secured discounted prices and gave necessary approvals for the medical equipment that are of German quality

Gusau said a consultant gynecologist and the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Salisu Kwayabura, coordinated and supervised the selection of equipment and negotiations in India.

He said Laparoscopy, which will soon commence in Borno State hospitals, is a modern surgical procedure in which surgeons use specific instruments to create access to the abdomen and pelvis of patients without going through the traditional method of making large incisions on the skin of patients.

The procedure fast-tracks healing, reduces pains and minimises risks associated with post-surgical difficulties caused by large tearing of patients’ skin using traditional surgical procedures.

Gusau said Shettima, accompanied by the state health commissioner, had last Monday arrived in New Delhi, capital of India, with a mission to take immediate delivery of the medical equipment required to compliment dozens of heavy weight high tech medical equipment already installed in seven newly built

and soon-to-be inaugurated General Hospitals as well as 18 General Hospitals completely overhauled by the Shettima administration.