Zamfara Voted for Next Level, New Zealand and Jordan Did Not

Bandits killed 50 Nigerians on Thursday April 5, 2019. 24 hours later, there was a loud silence from President Muhammadu Buhari. Not a word of condolence or comfort to the people of Zamfara. However, when a terrorist killed 49 people in New Zealand, within 4 hours the same Buhari was crying more than the bereaved. How can the world value your people if you as President does not value them? The funniest thing is that Zamfara voted for #NextLevel and New Zealand did not.

The recurring deaths in Zamfara have become too worrisome for comfort. A true leader would have gone there by now to perform an on the spot assessment of the situation to understand what he could do to put an end to the bloodshed of innocents.

On April 2, 2019, the media reported another set of Nigerians killed by bandits in Zamfara. The figure was put at 40. I waited in vain for President Buhari to say or do something and I saw a glimmer of hope when the Presidency announced that it would be issuing a statement. I waited with baited breath for the statement and then it finally came. The Presidency announced that President Muhammadu Buhari would be flying out on April 4th to visit Amman to honour an invitation by King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan to participate in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa holding at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

Nigeria is not even part North Africa. Would King Abdullah II of Jordan visit Nigeria for an African Union summit a day or two after bandits had slaughtered even 10 Jordanians? I very much think not. But here we have President Buhari off to Jordan two days after bandits slaughtered almost 50 people in Zamfara. Does Nigeria even have a government?

What we have is just an old stone aged despot who cares only about himself and his family such that he can run to London at the slightest medical issue and do same for his son, but will not be bothered to even condole, talk less of visiting Zamfara when more than a 100 Nigerians are killed within a week.

When Obasanjo was President, tens of people were killed in clashes between Muslims and Christians and within days, President Obasanjo visited Plateau state on Wednesday May 12, 2004 and he refused to take sides with either Christians or Muslims. He sided with peace and justice.

When he was confronted by the Plateau state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, on why he visited only when Muslims were killed, Mr. Obasanjo retorted as follows:

“What role have you played to bring about peace as CAN chairman in Plateau State? CAN, my foot! What kind of CAN chairman are you? Did your own Christianity teach you about revenge? You are an idiot. A total idiot. And I have no apologies for that”.

President Obasanjo then went on to visit all the crisis zones and a week later, he imposed a state of emergency in Plateau state, removed the governor, brought in a General and restored peace almost overnight. When you compare Obasanjo’s handling of Plateau to Buhari’s handling of Zamfara, you immediately see that Obasanjo was a President Buhari can NEVER hope to be!

For all pre 2015 talk of Buhari being a strong man who would deal with insecurity with an iron hand, the reality in Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Benue and the Northeast in the last four years has proven that Buhari is just a mere quota system general promoted above his competencies and as lily livered as a chicken shooed away by a fox!

Look at his policy of releasing repentant Boko Haram members, look at how his own Inspector General of Police publicly and flagrantly disobeyed his orders to relocate to Benue within 24 hours after the killings of last year, look at how his own home state of Katsina is now under the control of kidnappers, observe how cheap human life has become in Kaduna, his adopted home state.

There is no area in the security arena where President Buhari has outperformed his predecessors. In Proverbs 25:14, The Bible says “Like clouds and wind without rain is one who boasts of gifts never given.” That verse could very well have been written specifically for President Buhari.

How would the President feel at the summit if King Abdullah II asks him about those killed in Zamfara? The King would never respect Buhari because he knows that a man who loves outsiders more than his own people is obviously a man with a self loathing inferiority complex and such men are unreliable as allies. The other participants at the summit would smirk at Buhari behind his back as a man who is touring while his people are dying.

Sadly, Muhammadu Buhari does not even place any store by the domestic media. He is notoriously taciturn at home. But as soon as he travels abroad and sees an ‘oyinbo’ he gets carried away and starts blabbing like a gossipy school girl. The President makes it almost impossible to respect him.

Even his wife does not respect him. The man is a fluke. He is an orange without juice, a gun without bullets, a renovated spray painted car without a serviceable engine. He looks fine from far, but he is far from fine. A scourge on Nigeria. A plague on the nation. If all of Nigeria is afraid to tell the emperor that he is naked, Reno Omokri will not be one of those people. This emperor is beyond naked. He is stark, raving naked, to his shame, and unfortunately, to ours!

Let me just say to the people of Zamfara state that as much as I would love to say I told you so (because you voted for a man who cannot be bothered to even notice when over a hundred of you are killed within a week), may almighty God send you a helper. And may it be soon.

Let me end by saying that if President Buhari treats Zamfara, a state that allegedly voted for him in a landslide, what hopes do states like Adamawa, Oyo and Rivers have? If you treat your admirers so shabbily, how will you treat those that don’t admire you?

