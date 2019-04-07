Islamic Clerics in Katsina Advocate State of Emergency on Insecurity

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Worried by the alarming rate of kidnapping and banditry in Katsina State and other states of the federation, Islamic women preachers under the auspice of Katsina State Da’awa Women Wing, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in view of what they described as the persistent abduction and killings of Nigerians across the country.

The women gave the advice during an interactive session organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development (MWASD) on Sunday to proffer solutions on how to end kidnapping, banditry and insurgency in Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara and Borno States.

Speaking on behalf of the women, the Chairperson of Da’awa Family Support Committtee, Hajiya Hajara Isah, explained that the state of emergency on inscurity was necessary in order to avert frequent killings and abduction of innocent citizens in the affected states.

“Following the persistent killings and abduction of innocent Nigerians across the country, we are calling on President Buhari to act fast and mandate the military to end the ungodly act. These people are visible, we know them. There is need for federal government to look for them and address their needs so that they can stop what they are doing at the movement.

“This appeal for peace remains imperative, because without the atmosphere of peace, no meaningful negotiations and development can take place. We know that Governor Aminu Bello Masari is trying to solve this problem but there is need for him to redouble his effort to ensure that the state is free from banditry,” Hajia Isah explained.

She stated that insecurity in the country and particularly in the North-east and North-west should not be seen as a normal phenomenon, adding that pragmatic military and political approaches were necessary to stem the tide.

Addressing the women, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Badiyya Hassan Mashi, assured the group that immediate measures are being taken by the state government to ensure that the loopholes which led to the fatalities are blocked in the state, adding that the ministry will partner with other organisations to complement the state government’s effort.

Dr. Mashi said that the Masari-led administration remains ever committed and focused on the security of lives and property of the citizenry, adding that: “The meeting is geared towards having a way out as to the problem of kidnapping and banditry in Katsina and other states of the federation.”

According to the commissioner, “The ministry has been directed by the state governor to convey the meeting in conjunction with Katsina State Da’awa Women Wing and other sister NGOs dealing with religious affairs for us to have a way out to the current problem facing us in the state.”

THISDAY reports that at the end of the one-day security interaction session, a communique of the meeting is expected to be delivered to Governor Masari to ascertain a way forward for the scenario in the state.