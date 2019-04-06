Saraki Leads 15-Man N’Assembly Team to IPU Meeting in Qatar

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, is leading a 15-man National Assembly’ team to the 140th meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) holding in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Saraki and others on his delegation arrived Doha on Saturday morning to join other IPU members at the meeting which started on Friday and will last through Monday.

Saraki’s media aide, Sunny Ologun, in a statement on Saturday, listed other legislators attending the parliamentary meeting to include House Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yussuff Lasun, who is deputy leader of the delegation; Senators Duro Faseyi and Rafiu Adebayo; Hons Ikon Samuel, Igbokwe Nnanna, Fulata Hassan, Goodhead Boma and Dasuki Abdussammad.

National Assembly officials on the trip include the Clerk to the Senate, Mr. Nelson Ayewoh; Director, General Duties, Ms. Navati Illiya; Director (H/R), Mr. Atiku Ibrahim; Director and Secretary to the Delegation, Shehu Umar and Clerk, Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Bernard Okoh.

Saraki, according to the statement, is expected to make a presentation on the topic: “Parliaments as platforms to enhance education for peace, security and rule of law” during the General Assembly of the IPU on Sunday.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the President of the IPU, Ms Gabriela Cuevas Baron, Speaker of the Qatar Parliament/Chairman of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar, Ahmad Bin Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, United Nations (UN) Undersecretary, Mr. Vladimir Voronkov and the Speaker of the Parliament of Kenya, Mr, Kenneth Lusaka.

The Senate President is expected to take a complimentary tour of Aljazera Headquarters in Doha and meet with an executive of the global television outlet, Mr. Naseer Al-Saadi, before returning to Nigeria on Tuesday.