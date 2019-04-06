 Police Arrest Two Suspects in UNILAG Graduate Medical Doctor Murder

Bennett Oghifo



The Lagos State Police Command said they have two suspects in custody over the stabbing to death of a medical doctor, Stephen Urueye, about 24 hours after his graduation ceremony at the University of Lagos.

Sources said Dr. Urueye, a House Officer at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), was stabbed to death on Thursday, this week in front of the main gate of LUTH at Idi-Araba, Lagos.

He was reportedly rushed to the emergency unit where doctors’ battled to save his life was unsuccessfully. The murder sparked massive protest by members of the hospital community, who condemned incessant attacks by hoodlums in and around the hospital.

Students of UNILAG also took to the streets, calling

on the authorities for protection, and demanding that the killers of

Dr. Urueye must be apprehended.