Police Sack Inspector for Killing Kolade Johnson

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed an officer, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, after he was found guilty of “killing Kolade Johnson”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, Mr Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The dismissal came four days after Johnson was shot by the police officer while he was watching a televised football match in Mangoro area of Lagos.

Consequently, Olalekan and one Sergeant Godwin Orji were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the killing of the victim.

According to the police, the suspects were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings, known as Orderly Room Trial by the command.

In the course of the trial, which commenced on Monday, both officers were tried on three counts bordering on discreditable conduct, unlawful exercise of authority, as well as action contrary to the Police Act and Regulations.

The trial started with the reading of charges and taking of plea by the suspects, while five witnesses testified in the case.

At the conclusion of the trial Thursday, the police found Olalekan guilty of discreditable conduct by “shooting and killing Kolade Johnson,” among other offences.

The Adjudicating Officer, Indyar Apev, thereafter, awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution against him.

On the other hand, the command said there was no evidence linking Sergeant Orji to the shooting and was discharged and acquitted, accordingly.

It added that Olalekan has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for prosecution in court.