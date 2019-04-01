Tribunal Orders Substituted Services on Ekwemadu, Eight Others

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu on Monday granted exparte applications for substituted services on the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, and eight other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared winners of the February 16 National Assembly elections.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice C. H. Ahuchaogu, after hearing the application ordered the petitioners/applicants to serve the respondents through the chairman or any principal officer of the PDP in the state.

Earlier, the counsel to the petitioners/applicants, Mr Ochiagha Uzor, who held the brief for Mr Sunday Ameh (SAN), told the tribunal that it had been difficult to serve the various respondents with the processes.

Uzor said that the respondents could not be cited at their known addresses, hence, the application to serve them through substituted means.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that those to be served through substituted means are Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Mr Pat Asadu, Chief Toby Okechukwu and Mr Okey Marthins.

Others are Mr Denis Amadi, Mr Offor Chukwuegbo and Mr John Nnaji.

The petitioners/applicants are Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, Mr Eugene Odo, Mr Ikechukwu Ugwuegede, Chief Lawrence Eze, Mr Marthins Ilo and Mr Jonathan Aniekezie.

Others are Mr Joseph Mmamel, Mr Nelson Arum and Mr Okwudili Nwafor all of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (NAN)