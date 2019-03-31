Ugwuanyi Lauds Military for Providing Security Support in Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Abukabar Sadiq Maikobi and all the officers and men of the Division for the support and cooperation they continue to offer the state, especially in the area of security and peace advocacy.

Ugwuanyi also applauded the Military, through the Division, for its contributions towards the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general election in Enugu State.

The governor made the commendations during the Division’s 2018 West African Social Activities (WASA), held at its Parade Ground, Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu, weekend

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who felicitated with the officers and men of 82 Division, on the age-long socio-cultural annual event “aimed at fostering comradeship and unity among personnel of the Army”, congratulated them for “the many achievements it recorded last year, particularly in the area of infrastructural development, training of personnel and the empowerment of widows of dead soldiers”

He disclosed that his administration, through the Division, continues to maintain the long tradition of mutual understanding, cooperation and assistance between the state and the Nigerian Army. The governor therefore reassured the Military that “we will certainly continue to offer you our necessary support and assistance towards the effective discharge of your very patriotic responsibilities”.

Earlier in his welcome address, Maj. Gen. Maikobi, described the event as “one of the rich traditions of the Nigerian Army which is aimed at promoting team spirit, espirit-de-corps and providing an avenue for the barrack community to showcase the various rich and diverse cultural endowment of our great country”.

The GOC thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his presence at the event and numerous contributions towards the successes recorded so far by the Division, especially the empowerment of the wives of the fallen heroes, stressing that the gesture has gone a long way to alleviate their sufferings.

He assured the governor that “the 82 Division will remain focused, dedicated and resilient in order to fully consolidate on the achievements recorded last year”.

Maj. Gen. Maikobi lauded all the officers and soldiers of the Division for their “efforts, dedication, selflessness and discipline exhibited so far” and urged them “to remain committed in the discharge of our collective responsibilities of ensuring peace, security and stability across the Division AOR”.

According to him, “I enjoin you to sustain the tempo, remain vigilant and proactive in the conduct of your duties. I want to also commend and thank your families for their unrelenting support, prayers and perseverance without which it could have been psychologically difficult to concentrate on your assigned responsibilities”.

Highlights of the colourful event include display of vast cultural dance, tug-of-war between Barracks women and female soldiers, presentation of awards and souvenirs to Gov. Ugwuanyi and deserving soldiers, beating of the retreat, lighting of camp fire, among others.