Yola High Court Sets aside Retraining Order, Okays INEC’s Decision to Hold Supplementary Polls in Adamawa

By Daji Sani in Yola

Justice Abdulazeez Waziri, a Yola High Court Judge, has set aside the restraining order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from going ahead with Adamawa governorship (supplementary) polls.

In his ruling on Tuesday, he also ruled that his court had jurisdiction to to entertain a case instituted by the candidate of the Movement for Restoration and Defense of Democracy (MRDD), Rev Eric Theman, over omission of his party’s Logo.

Waziri adjourned the case for hearing till Wednesday.

However the people awaits a new date from INEC for the

supplementary polls.

Details later…