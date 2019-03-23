Declare Abba Yusuf Winner of Kano Election, PDP Tells INEC

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately declare its candidate, Abba K. Yusuf, as the winner of the Kano governorship election, based on the results of the March 9 polls.

The party in a statement Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, insisted that no valid election held at the March 23 Kano Supplementary elections and therefore no figures could be fabricated from the exercise to displace Yusuf’s leading margin of over 26,000 votes.

He noted that the people of Kano state had since made up their minds to have Yusuf as their governor and any attempt by anybody to subvert their will as already expressed in the March 9 substantive poll would surely attract the legitimate anger of the masses.

Ologbondiyan stated, “We therefore call on INEC to immediately do the needful by respecting the will of the people as freely expressed on March 9 and announce Abba Yusuf, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, as the winner of the election, having fulfilled the demands of Section 179 (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“INEC is already aware that its supplementary election in Kano was completely disrupted by thugs contracted by the All Progressives Congress (APC), who invaded polling units and chased away voters. The commission therefore cannot accept fabricated figures being bandied by the APC as results from the scuttled rerun.”