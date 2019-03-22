Osun Verdict is Victory for Democracy, Says Ekweremadu

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has described the verdict of Osun gubernatorial election tribunal which gave victory to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as a victory for democracy.

Ekweremadu, who reacted to the Tribunal’s verdict on his social media handle @Iamekweremadu, noted that the verdict was victory “for the sanctity of the ballot box, victory for the rule of law, and indeed victory for democracy”.

He further said that the judgement shows that the constitution amendments to ensure that unlawful mandates were not enjoyed for long were paying off.

He said: “I congratulate Senator Adeleke and the good people of Osun State on the restoration of their mandate.

“It is for reasons such as the travesty visited on the people of Osun State that the National Assembly amended the constitution in 2010 and 2018 to set a timeframes for the determination of both election petitions and pre-election matters, respectively, to ensure that unlawful mandates are not enjoyed for long. I knew it wouldn’t take long and the true will of Osun people would prevail. It is indeed another Happy day for democracy”.