Ex-Senate President, Ameh Ebute, Writes Trump over US Report on Corruption, Killings in Nigeria

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Senate President, Chief Ameh Ebute, has written the United States President, Donald Trump, over the recent report by US Department of State titled, “2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices,” saying certain assumptions as contained in the report on Nigeria did not reflect the reality under the Buhari Presidency.

Ebute, in a letter entitled “Time To Break off The Disintegration of Nigeria: An Open Letter,” made available to journalists Thursday, urged the US government to investigate the researchers who did the report.

In the report, the American Government had accused the federal government and state agents, particularly, the Nigerian military of arbitrary and unlawful killings and an array of other sundry crimes bordering on human rights violations allegedly perpetrated in our country in the year under review.

Ebute said he was encouraged as a leader in Nigeria to write the open letter in order to correct certain erroneous impressions and strengthen the records on the punchy assault on the human rights direction of the incumbent leadership under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter read: “My motivation for this open epistle is energised by a report recently released through the US Department of State. However, I believe certain assumptions as contained in the report on Nigeria, which hinged on human rights violations by the Nigerian Army did not reflect the reality in our country under the Buhari Presidency. We must first acknowledge that Nigeria is facing one of its toughest times in history, since independence.

“With an array of threatening insecurity issues ranging from Boko Haram terrorism to other insurrectional uprisings and near senseless agitations, our country has been on the cliff-hanger to say the least.

“The gang-up against Nigeria to cause its break-up is strong, thick, scary and penetrative, as reflected in the barrage of existing and emerging insecurity threats across the country.

“Our military, especially the Nigerian Army are overstretched in efforts to contain the pervading terrorism and insurrections. But the Nigerian Army under the able leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai, who also doubles as the leader of the counter-insurgency operations in Nigeria have been the saving grace and they have never flinched.

“It is needless to chronicle the steadfastness and sacrifices the Army as an institution and our soldiers have made in the last three years to anchor the relative peace and security we savour today in the country. We are proud of them for repressing our foes.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude; Nigerian soldiers deserve our collective applause for the wonderful outings, especially against Boko Haram insurgency.

“However, external enemies of Nigeria in league with devious internal allies are saddened by the unbreakable patriotism, loyalty and commitment of our troops to the cause of the emancipation of Nigeria, by mounting an effective, impenetrable and strong bulwark against these dark agents of destabilisation and break-up of Nigeria.

“Sir, it is my firm conviction that the contents of the US Department are misplaced. I believe strongly that the researchers were misled into crafting the report based on speculative assumptions to erode the credibility of the FGN, the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

“I submit that the contents were not fair, truthful and completely in dissonance with the reality in Nigeria. I urge the US Government to investigate the researchers who packaged the report and apply appropriate sanctions on them for official ineptitude as advertised by the poor job.“