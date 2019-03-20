Supplementary Poll: Police Read Riot Act to Politicians in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has issued a strong warning to politicians to refrain from acts that could destabilise the state during Saturday’s state assembly supplementary poll.

The election in Ekiti East constituency 1 was suspended by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 9, when the governorship and House of Assembly elections were conducted across the states of the federation.

The electoral battle is between Mr Juwa Adegbuyi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the present occupier of the seat and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Ojo-Ade Fajana.

The command’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Asuquo Amba, who was quoted in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, said his men and officers are battle ready to provide adequate security during the election.

The statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, urged the electorate to troop out en mass and cast their votes in the five polling units where the election will take place.

Amba said the police won’t shirk in their responsibility of providing adequate security during the election.

He said: “We use this medium to inform the good people of Ekiti State that the command is well prepared for the conduct of the supplementary election as announced by INEC, which will hold on Saturday, March 23.

“In view of the security arrangements for the supplementary election, we reiterate police commitment towards more peaceful conduct of election in Ekiti East constituency 1.

“The Nigeria Police Force as the lead agency for internal security management and maintenance of law and order will at all time perform their constitutional and statutory duties.

“To this end, the command implored the good people of Ekiti East Constituency 1 to be law abiding and resist to be used to cause disturbance of public peace and violation of electoral laws on the election day.”

He further solicited the support and cooperation of the public, warning that the police would deal decisively with any person or group making sinister plans to disrupt the supplementary polls in the state.

Amba urged the public to call the control room number on 08062335577 for any emergency.