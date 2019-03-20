Atiku: APC Perpetrated Biggest Electoral Fraud in Nigeria’s History

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), despite its acclaimed integrity perpetrated the biggest electoral fraud in the history of the country.

The former vice president disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja at the 85th Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Atiku, who spoke through his running mate, Peter Obi, said that while the party continues to blame the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for the fraud perpetrated during the election, the biggest shame will be shared by those directing them to do the wrong thing.

He stated: “As for me, while we blame the INEC and the security agencies, the biggest shame goes to those who are directing them (INEC and security agencies) to do the wrong thing. If you choose to be a leader, especially with APC that claims integrity, the biggest corruption and the biggest shame of a government that does not believe in integrity is to rig election. Because the process through which you come into office, is far more fundamental than what you do there after.

“I think we should hold them responsible for what is happening in this country now. The examples we are setting for the young ones, I don’t know what they will tell a young man who is cheating in an exam in this country after seeing the ways our elections are conducted.

“I don’t know what they will tell those who are robbing banks and kidnapping people, because we have seen the biggest of it by this election where people are happy after robbing the nation and their states.

Also, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, has called on the military not to allow themselves be called out again for illegal duties.

He said that ahead of the rerun election on Saturday the military and other security agencies should resist any attempt to be dragged into election manipulations.

