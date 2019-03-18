Gunmen Kill Army Commander

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Unknown gunnmen Monday killed the Garrison Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade, Col Mohammed Barak.

The late commander was killed along Jos-Bauchi Road.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, Major Yahaya Nabir, confirmed the incident and said investigation was ongoing.

Sources told THISDAY that the commander was killed while on a power bike as he returned to the command from an outing.

