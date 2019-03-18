Gunmen Kill Army Commander

1

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Unknown gunnmen Monday killed the Garrison Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade, Col Mohammed Barak.

The late commander was killed along Jos-Bauchi Road.
Public Relations Officer of the Command, Major Yahaya Nabir, confirmed the incident and said investigation was ongoing.

Sources told THISDAY that the commander was killed while on a power bike as he returned to the command from an outing.

“Garrison Commander 33 Artillery Brigade, Col Mohammed. S Barak killed along
Jo’s – Bauchi road. Army Public Relations officer of the command, Major Yahaya Nabir Kabara, who confirmed the incident said
investigation is ongoing”, an army statement issued in Abuja, said.

