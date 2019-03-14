I Deserve to be Principal Officer in 9th Senate, Says Tinubu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Senator representing Lagos Central constituency on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said that she deserved to be a principal officer in the 9th Senate.

The former First Lady of Lagos state, disclosed this Thursday in Abuja while speaking with journalists after she was presented her Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She said that the it was time for women to come together and support each other, noting that any woman who is in a position should be there for other women.

According to her, “Wherever God has placed you, the next woman on the street is your sister, is your daughter, is your mother. One is speaking but you are speaking for all.”

Asked if a woman would be elected as a leader in the Senate, she stated: “The men have to trust us to do that, especially the APC led administration. As it is, women have not been given their fair share and to be the first leader to be reelected for a third term consecutively, the first woman in Nigeria, I think they have to consider what they would give to the woman.

“I believe that I have represented the women folk for over twenty years and they can trust me, my office would be open and then we can move the agenda of the women further and I’m looking forward to that,” she added.