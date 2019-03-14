Buhari: FG Working Hard to Reverse Mismanagement of Economy

Rejects bill to amend NOSDRA Act

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday said that the federal government was doing its best to correct and reverse the terrible mismanagement the country had experienced under the previous administrations.

This is coming as President Buhari has declined assent to the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) Act (Amendment) Bill passed by the National Assembly.

Buhari who stated this when he received a delegation of non-career Ambassadors, who came to State House, Abuja, to congratulate him on his re-election, said, “and with some luck, our best will be good enough.”

He said Nigeria was trying to live within her means, “so we can improve our lot,” adding that government was determined to upgrade the country’s profile, both locally and internationally.

The president added that it would be inexcusable for government not to take care of its ambassadors in their various stations, hence the special attention being paid to the country’s foreign missions.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Ambassador Ashimiyu Olaniyi, said President Buhari’s election in 2015, and his recent re-election, were divine interventions in the affairs of the country.

Ambassador Olaniyi in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said, “You are God-sent. You have always come on stage at the critical moments of our national history to right the wrongs of the past.”

He added that the president would be remembered “as an astute political leader who does not interfere in the political affairs of states,” noting that the singular quality has given credibility to all elections conducted since 2015.

The delegation stated that apart from records of achievements in the three focal areas of securing the country, reviving the economy, and fighting corruption, “your integrity is responsible for your victory, which we are privileged to celebrate with you today.”

The ambassadors appreciated the intervention funds that were released to various missions abroad, and pledged continued loyalty and support to the Buhari administration.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has declined assent to the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) Act (Amendment) Bill passed by the National Assembly.

Buhari, in a letter, addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki and read at plenary yesterday, said his decision was pursuant to Section 58 (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Specifically, the president said the bill undermines the powers of the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the functions of the ministry.

Buhari is the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

The letter read, “I am declining assent to the bill because in a number of important sections, the bill undermines the powers of the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the functions and responsibilities of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.”

Buhari also rejected the imposition of 0.5 per cent of Operation Funds on oil companies, explaining that this will create an additional tax burden on oil firms operating in the country.

He listed the contentious areas in the bill to include Section 3, 6 (1a), 7 (a) and (b), 8, 9 and 11.

“Section 8 of the bill imposes a new charge and the industry of 0.5 per cent of Operation Funds of oil companies for the enforcement of the environmental legislation in the petroleum sector.

“This imposition is an additional burden on the industry, particularly given that it is unclear what operation funds mean for the purpose of applying the provisions of the bill,” It added.