Oyo APC Guber Candidate Congratulates Governor-elect

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state in Saturday’s election, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has congratulated the winner of the election, Mr. Seyi Makinde, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adelabu in a statement he personally signed and a copy made available to THISDAY on Monday, also declared that his party, APC was still studying the incidents of violence and reported electoral malpractices during the election to know the next line of action.

He said he offered himself to serve the people of the state and ran issues based campaign. He said that the spate of violence recorded was uncalled for as no life was worth being lost for any reason.

The state Returning Officer during the gubernatorial election, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, had on Sunday night declared Makinde as the winner of the election having secured more votes than other candidates who participated in the election.

Ogundipe who is the Vice Chancellor University of Lagos, said Makinde secured a total of 515, 621 votes to defeat Adelabu who polled a total of 357,982 votes.

The results indicated that Makinde defeated Adelabu with a total of 157,639 votes.

The APC candidate in the statement while congratulating Makinde for winning the election, sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives during the election.

The statement read in part, “My dear people of Oyo State.

“I am full of gratitude to God and to every single one of you for the journey so far. I offered myself up for service for the good of Oyo State. We ran a campaign that was issues based and was above board all through and I am quite proud of that.

“No life is worth being lost for any reason, I sincerely sympathise with the families of the bereaved, May their souls Rest in Peace.

“While my party is studying the incidents of violence and various reported cases of electoral malpractices to determine further course of action if necessary.

“I congratulate Seyi Makinde of PDP.”