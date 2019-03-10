PDP Wins Guber Poll in 10 LGs in Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State has won the governorship poll in 10 local government areas declared so far at the INEC State Headquarters, Enugu.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Enugu State is made up 17 local government areas.
The ongoing collation exercise was presided over by Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, the State Collation Officer.
The council areas declared are Enugu North, Udi, Nsukka, Oji River, Udenu, Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Nkanu West and Igbo Etiti.
Others are Igboeze North, Nsukka and Isiuzo.
The results announced so far between the major contenders of the governorship poll, PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are:
Enugu North
PDP — 15,120
APC — 276
Udi
PDP — 25,124
APC — 823
Nsukka
PDP — 51,207
APC — 2
Oji River
PDP — 22,369
APC — 536
Udenu
PDP — 33,437
APC — 334
Aninri
PDP — 21,450
APC — 496
Awgu
PDP — 23,025
APC —- 1,232
Ezeagu
PDP — 21,448
APC — 255
Nkanu West
PDP — 30,698
APC — 243
Igbo Etiti
PDP — 25,557
APC — 1,223
Igboeze North
APC—1,607
PDP—30,666
Isiuzo
PDP—19,698
APC—284
Nsukka
APC—572
PDP—51,207. (NAN)