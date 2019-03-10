PDP Wins Guber, Assembly Poll in Bauchi LGA

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bagoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Musa Wakili, has won the state House of Assembly election.

Announcing the results Sunday, the Returning Officer of the election in the area, Prof. Kawal Yadumma, said Wakili scored the highest number of 17,231 to defeat his close rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Arkila Simon Taimako, who polled 8,040 votes.

Also announcing the result of the governorship election, Kawal said the candidate of the PDP, Senator Bala Mohammed, scored 19,667 votes, while the APC candidate and incumbent Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar scored 7,442 votes.