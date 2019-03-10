PDP Guber Candidate Leads in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, is presently leading other candidates in the results so far declared at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) secretariat in Ibadan, the state capital.

Results of 17 local government areas out of the 33 local government areas in the state have so far been declared at the event presided over by the state Returning Officer, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos.

The PDP candidate won in 15 local government areas, while the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Adelabu, won in two local government areas.

The councils won so far by Makinde include Ibadan North West, Ibarapa East, Atiba, Kajola, Ido, Lagelu, Iwajowa, Ogbomoso South and Afijio.

Others are Oorelope, Ibadan North East, Ibadan South East, Ibarapa North, Atisbo and Ibarapa Central.

The APC candidate however won in Orire and Ogo Oluwa Local Government Areas.