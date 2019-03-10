Kaduna PDP Governorship Candidate Loses Own Local Government to APC

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democrat Party (PDP), Isa Ashiru, has lost his Kudan local government area to the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election.

The results were announced by the returning officer, Prof. Yusuf Amadi, on Sunday at the State INEC headquarters in Kaduna

The APC polled 28,624 votes while the PDP scored 22,022 votes.

The governorship results collation officer is Dr. Luka Maude.

So far, results in five out of the 23 local governments in the state have been released. Apart from Kudan LGA, the other four are:

1. KAURA LGA

APC – 8,342

PDP- 38,764

2.MAKARFI LGA

APC 34,956

PDP 23, 301

3. JABBA

APC -6,298

PDP -22,976

4. JABBA LGA

APC – 2,298

PDP – 22,976.