Golden Eaglets Invitation Thrills Ajanaku

Oluwadamilola Ajanaku’s invitation to the camp of the Golden Eaglets in February was a dream come true for the fast rising defensive midfielder.

Fifteen-year-old Ajanaku, a student of Dowen College Lekki, Lagos, was invited to add his skills, aerial presence and steel in midfield as the Eaglets commence serious preparation towards the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for April in Tanzania.

The Manu Garba-led team are expected to put up a good showing which will help them qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year in South America.

Peru who were initially billed to host the competition have been stripped of the rights, with Brazil tipped to take over as hosts.

Ajanaku participated in the MTN-Arsenal coaching clinic that took place late last year at the National Stadium Surulere, where he got the applause of the organizers as a well-rounded player and one to watch out for in future.

He is the son of Idowu Ajanaku, a media guru and Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Lagos State Governor.

RESULTS & FIXTURES

Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Brighton

FT

Cardiff 2 – 0 West Ham

Huddersfield 0 – 2 Bournemouth

Leicester 3 – 1 Fulham

Newcastle 3 – 2 Everton

Southampton 2 – 1 Tottenham

Man City 3 – 1 Watford

Liverpool v Burnley 1pm

Chelsea v Wolves 3:05pm

Arsenal v Man United 5:30pm