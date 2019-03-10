APC Candidate Wins of Ijebu-Ode State Constituency in Ogun

Mr Kemi Oduwole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Ijebu-Ode State Constituency seat in the Ogun State House of Assembly elections of March 9.

Declaring the results of the election on Sunday in Ijebu-Ode, Dr Oluseye Onabanjo, the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Returning Officer said Oduwole satisfied all requirements of the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oduwole, with 10,180 votes, defeated his closest rival from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Azeez Ogedengbe who polled 8,152 votes.

Former House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Tola Banjo of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) came third with 4,283 votes.

Oduwole would be replacing incumbent, Hon. Wale Alausa, of the PDP.

“Oduwole Kemi Olaitan of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and scoring the highest votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Onabanjo said.

The total number of votes cast by the electorate from 11 wards in Ijebu-Ode was 27,166, number of total valid votes was 26,006 while 1,160 votes were recorded as void.

The total number of registered voters in Ijebu-Ode is 79,841. However, only 27,243 voters were accredited for the polls. (NAN)