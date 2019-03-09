Oyo PDP Guber Candidate, Makinde, Wins Polling Unit

Mr Seyi Makinde, Oyo governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has won his polling unit 01, Ward 11, in Ibadan North East Local Government Area with 165 votes, while his close rival, Adebayo Adelabu scored 71 votes.

Announcing the results, Mr Nnamdi Emmanuel, the Presiding Officer for the polling unit, said that ADC candidate, Femi Lanlehin, came third with 02 votes

For the House of Assembly results from the Polling unit, PDP also won with 142 votes, while APC candidate scored 70 votes, and ADC 07 votes.

Total registered voters in the PU is 705, but only 241 voted after they were accredited.

There was no case of void votes recorded in the governorship election, whereas 04 votes were voided in the Assembly votes. (NAN)