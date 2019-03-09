Children Swarm Voting Centres in FCT Community

Children have swarmed polling centres in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, constituting nuisance to voters and election officials during the ongoing the local government elections in the territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reported that in most of the polling stations visited, children of between the ages of six to 15 years have actually outnumbered people who turned out to cast their votes.

Some of the voters, who spoke to NAN, attributed the large number of children at the polling centres to poverty.

Mrs Rachael Sunday, while decrying the development, said it was sad that children were allowed to be around voting areas.

“Voting is strictly an adult affair, any reasonable person will not allow his or her child to be seen running around polling centres, children have no business being here today,” she said.

Sunday said the minors came to the polling centres to get food and drinks and any other thing that they could eat.

She advised parents to monitor their children and not allow them to loiter around election centres.

Another electorate, Mrs Rebecca Taiye, said the children were stubborn and would not listen to their parents.

“It is just poverty, all of them are here for what they can get from people to eat. Some came out of the house without their parents’ knowledge. (NAN )