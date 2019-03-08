Women are Pillars of Homes, Nation, Says Buhari on Women’s Day

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday celebrated womenfolk on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the president paid tribute to women for what he described as the invaluable roles they play in building homes, and by extension, the nation.

The statement also said the president applauded women’s lofty contributions in both the public and private sectors of national life, saying this election season had “brought out in bold relief once again the crucial role women play in our lives as a people.”

According to the statement, the president said “women have stood up to be counted as aspirants, candidates, mobilizers, and voters,” asking: “Indeed, what can we ever do without our women in all phases of our lives?”

According to the statement, the president recalled diverse positions being held by women including positions of ministers, head of the civil service of the federation, chief executives of agencies, permanent secretaries, directors-general, special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, and many others, reiterating that things can only get better at the next level.

Adesina who quoted the president as saying, “hand in hand with our women, we will build the country of our dreams, where there will be equal opportunity for all,” said Buhari added that “on a day like this, I hereby extol and appreciate them, on behalf of all other Nigerians.”

He also said Buhari observed that “the fact that some of government’s most important policies and programmes like straightening of the hitherto dysfunctional pensions system, Africa’s largest social investment programme (SIP), diaspora engagements, energy solutions, sustainable development goals (SDGs), ports authority, foods and drugs administration and control, debt management, prohibition of trafficking in persons, and many others, are headed by women is indicative of the worth and value the government places on them.”

The statement added, “International Women’s Day is designed to celebrate the potential, progress, and accomplishments of women, and to highlight the utmost importance of creating a world that presents equal opportunities for women and men.

Theme for this year’s celebration is Balance For Better.”